Nothing Ear 1 price confirmed ahead of global debut; to feature active noise cancellation

Nothing Ear 1 price has been confirmed. The Carl Pei-owned company is gearing up for the launch of its first product, Nothing Ear (1), in India and other international markets on July 27. Ahead of the launch, Nothing has also confirmed some of the key Ear 1 features.

The company confirmed two key details of the product. Nothing Ear 1 price will be set at £99 (roughly Rs 10,200). The price of Ear 1 in the US is slightly lower at $99 (roughly Rs 7,300). We can expect the Nothing Ear 1 price in India to be around the same.

Nothing has also confirmed that Ear 1 will come with support for active noise cancellation (ANC). The truly-wireless earbuds (TWS) will feature three high-definition mics to cancel out ambient noise. Nothing stated that users can expect a premium experience, alongside leading specs with the Ear 1.

The Ear 1 launch in India is confirmed alongside the global debut on July 27. The company has partnered with Flipkart to deliver Ear 1 to its customers. The e-commerce giant will offer no-cost EMI options and free delivery across India.

The earbuds carrying a transparent design are designed in collaboration with the popular Swedish audio house Teenage Engineering. The Swedes are known for their design prowess and the earbuds will likely be head-turners.