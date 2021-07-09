MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:The Dell Technologies present Challengers’ MSME Summit
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Microsoft to give employees pandemic bonus: Check details here

The bonus will also be granted to those employees who are part-time workers and those with hourly rates with Microsoft.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST
(File Image)

(File Image)

Tech major Microsoft has decided to give its employees a pandemic bonus, in recognition of the challenging fiscal year it faced.

The bonus will amount to $1,500 and will be given to all staff below the corporate vice president level that started on or before March 31, 2021, as per an internal memo seen by The Verge.

The bonus will also be granted to those employees who are part-time workers and those with hourly rates with Microsoft.

"Microsoft's chief people officer, Kathleen Hogan, announced the gift to employees today, and it will apply to all eligible employees in both the US and internationally," the report said.

While Microsoft currently employs 175,508 people worldwide, those with its subsidiaries like  LinkedIn, GitHub and ZeniMax won't be eligible for this bonus, the report said.

Close

Related stories

Microsoft isn't the first firm to disburse bonuses related to the pandemic. Earlier, in January, Bank of America rewarded over 1.7 lakh staff worldwide, including over 24,000 in India, with a cash award of $750 each to those earning under $1 lakh in annual compensation for the appreciation of their work through the pandemic.

The tech major has also deferred the opening up of its office premises, after it started to slowly reopen Redmond, Washington-based headquarters and nearby campuses from March 29 with a six-stage hybrid workplace strategy.

It currently has worksites in 21 countries and has been able to accommodate additional workers in its facilities, which represents about 20 percent of the firms' global employee population.

--With inputs from IANS. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Microsoft bonus
first published: Jul 9, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.