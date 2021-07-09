Microsoft to give employees pandemic bonus: Check details here

(File Image)

Tech major Microsoft has decided to give its employees a pandemic bonus, in recognition of the challenging fiscal year it faced.

The bonus will amount to $1,500 and will be given to all staff below the corporate vice president level that started on or before March 31, 2021, as per an internal memo seen by The Verge.

The bonus will also be granted to those employees who are part-time workers and those with hourly rates with Microsoft.

"Microsoft's chief people officer, Kathleen Hogan, announced the gift to employees today, and it will apply to all eligible employees in both the US and internationally," the report said.

While Microsoft currently employs 175,508 people worldwide, those with its subsidiaries like LinkedIn, GitHub and ZeniMax won't be eligible for this bonus, the report said.

Microsoft isn't the first firm to disburse bonuses related to the pandemic. Earlier, in January, Bank of America rewarded over 1.7 lakh staff worldwide, including over 24,000 in India, with a cash award of $750 each to those earning under $1 lakh in annual compensation for the appreciation of their work through the pandemic.

The tech major has also deferred the opening up of its office premises, after it started to slowly reopen Redmond, Washington-based headquarters and nearby campuses from March 29 with a six-stage hybrid workplace strategy.

It currently has worksites in 21 countries and has been able to accommodate additional workers in its facilities, which represents about 20 percent of the firms' global employee population.

