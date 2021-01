The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has worded a strong letter to WhatsApp saying its new privacy policy is invasive and has asked the messaging app to withdraw the proposed changes. The government was specifically unhappy with the 'all or nothing' approach that the company took when it did not give its user a choice to opt-out from accepting the privacy policy but still use the app. The government also pointed out how Indian users are being subjected to differential, discriminatory treatment when compared to European counterparts. Additionally, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology summoned representatives of social media companies Twitter and Facebook on January 21 to discuss "misuse of their platforms".