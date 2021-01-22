Honor V40 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, 50 MP triple-camera setup, 120Hz OLED

Honor just dropped its first smartphone since its separation from Huawei. The Honor V40 5G arrives with a MediaTek chipset, a 50 MP camera, super-fast wired and wireless charging, and a high-refresh-rate display.

The Honor V40 5G is priced at CNY 3,599 (Roughly Rs 40,570) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256 configuration will set you back CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,100).

The Honor V40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging that delivers a full charge in 35 minutes. Additionally, the V40 5G also supports 50W wireless charging.

The Honor V40 5G sports a 6.72-inch OLED panel with curved sides and 2676*1236 pixels resolution. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device comes with Magic UI 4.0 with Android 10.

In optics, the Honor V40 5G has a 50 MP RYYB 1/1.56-inch sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera, while the layout also consists of a laser autofocus module and an LED flash. On the front, the V40 5G has a 16 MP selfie shooter paired with a colour spectrum sensor in the pill-shaped notch.

The Honor V40 5G is available in Night Black, Rose Gold, and Titanium Silver colour options. There is no word on international availability of the Honor V40 5G or whether the phone will have Google Mobile Services now that Honor has severed ties with Huawei.