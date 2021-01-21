MARKET NEWS

PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G surpasses four million pre-registrations on the Play Store

FAU-G's launch in India is set for January 26.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST

In the wake of PUBG Mobile's ban in India, nCore Games announced an India-made alternative with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, titled 'FAU-G' (also called The Fearless and United Guards). However, after several delays, FAU-G is finally set to launch in India on January 26.

Pre-registrations for FAU-G began in late November and in the short span of around two months, the game has racked up over four million pre-registrations. Vishal Gondal, co-founder and chairman of nCore Games, confirmed the four million pre-registrations to IGN India. He said that the tally doesn't account for the low-end devices being allowed to register.

FAU-G will initially target high-end and mid-range devices. nCore Games does have plans to make the game available to low-end devices but has not provided a date yet. Additionally, the game is currently only available on Android, with iOS support expected to come sometime in the future.

To recall, back in November, when pre-registrations opened, FAU-G surpassed a million users in the first 24 hours. However, it has taken close to two months to reach the four-million mark. Gondal said, "I will say that we will cross five million at least. But at five million, I don't think so any other game, at least in India has got that kind of pre-registrations."

FAU-G was launched back in September, only a couple of days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. FAU-G is not expected to have a battle royale mode at launch, although the mode could be introduced in future updates.
