Indian Govt seeks withdrawal of WhatsApp's new policy: All you need to know

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has worded a rather strong letter to WhatsApp saying its new privacy policy is invasive and has asked the messaging app to withdraw the proposed changes.

The proposed changes to WhatsApp's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy "raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens," it wrote.

The government was specifically unhappy with the 'all or nothing' approach that the company took when it did not give its user a choice to opt-out from accepting the privacy policy but still use the app.

The ministry also raised concerns about the information security of the users as WhatsApp's new policy proposes to share the metadata of users' chat with business accounts of other Facebook companies.

The company must reconsider its approach by respecting informational privacy, data security, user choice, the letter said.



The government wants WhatsApp to disclose the exact categories of data that the application collects from Indian users.



Details of all the permissions and user content that is sought by the company.



Is there profiling of users based on the usage of the app, that is conducted by WhatsApp? If so, then the government seeks to know what is the nature of that.



All details regarding Data Security Policy, Information Security Policy, Cyber Security Policy, Privacy Policy, and Encryption Policy.



The government in its letter has questioned WhatsApp point blank, if it shares data with any other app or business unit of the same company or associated companies. It has asked for the details of the data flow among these apps, business units, or associated companies.



The government also pointed out how Indian users are being subjected to differential, discriminatory treatment when compared to European counterparts by being allowed less choice. It has asked for details of the disparity between WhatsApp's privacy policies in other countries and India.



Reminding WhatsApp of the Data Protection Bill that is currently in advanced stages of discussions, the government has said that the current updates will not adhere to the principle of 'purpose limitation'. This basically means that companies can only use the data of their users for the specific purpose for which users have given their consent. The updated privacy policy will make it challenging for WhatsApp to comply with this principle.



Here are all the details that the Indian government has sought from the Facebook-owned company:

It's the Indian government's sovereign responsibility to protect its citizen's privacy and hence these new updates from the company are not acceptable.

Hence, CEO Will Cathcart has been asked to furnish a response to the government's questions regarding, privacy, data transfer, and sharing policies.