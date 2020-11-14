The Tech Weekender: Elon Musk's 'bogus' COVID-19 tests, Facebook's disappearing messages and the return of PUBG in India

Apple has launched two new MacBook models, namely the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, at the One More Thing Apple event. The new chip, Apple claims, is the fastest chip it has ever built. All the new M1-powered Macs are coming to India and will be available on sale starting November 17. What is the price of the new MacBook Air? This, along with the Mac mini and MacBook Pro price in India, detailed here. Also, macOS Big Sur is now available for download. Click here to check if your Mac is compatible and how you can install it.