Facebook's new Vanish Mode lets you send disappearing messages on Instagram and Messenger

Facebook recently announced a new Snapchat-like feature would be rolling out into its messaging app. The new feature called Vanish Mode is being introduced on the messaging apps on Facebook and Instagram.



Vanish mode has arrived in Messenger! Swipe up in a chat thread to enter. Swipe up to turn off. Some things aren’t meant to last. #vanishmode https://t.co/kq6icgAiW2 pic.twitter.com/xAFdgRB3g6

— Messenger (@messenger) November 12, 2020

The new Vanish Mode will allow users to send texts, photos, voice messages, emoji, and stickers that will disappear after they’ve been seen by other parties and when they leave the chat window.

Facebook has said it would be rolling out the feature slowly to some users, so if you don’t notice the feature already, you will soon. Unlike Snapchat, Vanish Mode is not set to default on the Facebook messaging app; it is opt-in. If a person turns it on in a direct message or group chat, you’ll have to agree to use it.

How Vanish Mode works

It will appear in both apps as an option that can be turned on or off in the settings of the chat message or group thread. Another way of entering Vanish Mode is by swiping up on the chat window. The mode will then enable disappearing messages and other chat interactions. You can then turn it off by swiping up or selecting the option on the top of the window.

The Verge also noted that users will be alerted if a screenshot of the chat is taken in Vanish Mode and that users can report individuals over Vanish Mode chat conduct. The report noted, “Vanish Mode is similar in ways to Messenger’s existing secret conversation mode that lets you enter an end-to-end encrypted chat that’s saved only on your device, although the new mode is designed to delete anything sent forever once it’s been viewed.”

Facebook said that the new mode would be available for Messenger in the US as well as other countries starting today, although it will go live on Instagram at a later day.