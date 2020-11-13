Elon Musk shares results of his COVID-19 tests, says 'something extremely bogus is going on'

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk on November 13 shared results of his COVID-19 tests, and said "something extremely bogus is going on".

In a tweet, Musk said he tested positive on two rapid antigen tests, but tested negative on two other tests.

In a later tweet, Musk said he had symptoms of a typical cold, and "nothing unusual so far".

The Tesla CEO said he is awaiting results from PCR tests for the novel coronavirus from separate labs, which will take 24 hours.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Some research has suggested that rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than RT-PCR tests while detecting the coronavirus.



If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020





Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)