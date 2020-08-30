From Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to Redmi 9 Prime, these are the best smartphone cameras across every budget

Best Flagship Killer Camera | Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition | Rs 32,490 | 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 (Periscope) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) | 16 MP, f/2.0 | India’s flagship killer market is one of its most competitive. But very few phones in this space have cameras comparable to premium smartphones, and the one that comes closest is the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition. Despite being over a year old now, the Reno 10x Zoom Edition has an amazing camera setup for its price. The Asus 6z is also worth consideration, not because it is better than the Reno, but because you can use the phone’s main camera setup for selfies, making it a category leader when it comes to front cameras. However, we suggest waiting for the Asus 7z or Zenfone 7, which could be on its way soon.