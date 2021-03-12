English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

From Samsung Galaxy M12 to Moto G30: These are the best budget phones with top-notch software

For our list, we’re only considering smartphones under Rs 12,000.

Carlsen Martin
March 12, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Since the introduction of Chinese players in the Indian market, budget smartphones have started getting a lot better. However, the over-the-top hardware on budget smartphones, often comes at the cost of software. So, we’ve decided to compile a list of the best budget smartphones in India with a clean software experience that closely resembles stock Android. For our list, we’re only considering smartphones under 12,000 rupees.
Since the introduction of Chinese players in the Indian market, budget smartphones have started getting a lot better. However, the over-the-top hardware on budget smartphones often comes at the cost of software. So, we’ve decided to compile a list of the best budget smartphones in India with a clean software experience that closely resembles stock Android. For our list, we’re only considering smartphones under Rs 12,000.
Moto G9 Power | Rs 11,999 | Snapdragon 662 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.78-inch HD+ IPS | 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP | 6,000 mAh (20W) | Android 10 | The Moto G9 Power is arguably one of the best smartphones on our list, in terms of delivering the best hardware and software experience. The G9 Power definitely pulls ahead of most of the competition in the camera department.
Moto G9 Power | Rs 11,999 | Snapdragon 662 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.78-inch HD+ IPS | 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP | 6,000 mAh (20W) | Android 10 | The Moto G9 Power is arguably one of the best smartphones on our list, in terms of delivering the best hardware and software experience. The G9 Power definitely pulls ahead of most of the competition in the camera department.
Samsung Galaxy M12 | Rs 10,999 | Exynos 850 SoC | 4GB + 64GB | 6.5-inch HD+ IPS, 90Hz | 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 8 MP | 6,000 mAh (15W) | Android 11, One UI 3.0 | The recently unveiled Galaxy M12 is the first Samsung budget smartphone to feature a high-refresh-rate display. It is also one of the few devices on the list that runs on Android 11, with the One UI 3.0 skin of course.
Samsung Galaxy M12 | Rs 10,999 | Exynos 850 SoC | 4GB + 64GB | 6.5-inch HD+ IPS, 90Hz | 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 8 MP | 6,000 mAh (15W) | Android 11, One UI 3.0 | The recently unveiled Galaxy M12 is the first Samsung budget smartphone to feature a high-refresh-rate display. It is also one of the few devices on the list that runs on Android 11, with the One UI 3.0 skin of course.
Moto G30 | Rs 10,999 | Snapdragon 662 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.5-inch HD+ IPS, 90Hz | 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP | 5,000 mAh (20W) | Android 11 | The Moto G30 is one of the best phones on this list, primarily because of its excellent combination of hardware and software. Not only does it bring the 64 MP camera from the G9 Power, but it also boasts an ultrawide lens. Moreover, it also brings a high-refresh-rate panel and runs on Android 11.
Moto G30 | Rs 10,999 | Snapdragon 662 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.5-inch HD+ IPS, 90Hz | 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP | 5,000 mAh (20W) | Android 11 | The Moto G30 is one of the best phones on this list, primarily because of its excellent combination of hardware and software. Not only does it bring the 64 MP camera from the G9 Power, but it also boasts an ultrawide lens. Moreover, it also brings a high-refresh-rate panel and runs on Android 11.
Micromax IN Note 1 | Rs 10,999 | MediaTek Helio G85 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS | 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP | 5,000 mAh (18W) | Android 10 | Of all the smartphones on our list, the MediaTek Helio G85 on the IN Note 1 is arguably the best for gaming. It also has a formidable camera setup for a budget smartphone.
Micromax IN Note 1 | Rs 10,999 | MediaTek Helio G85 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS | 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP | 5,000 mAh (18W) | Android 10 | Of all the smartphones on our list, the MediaTek Helio G85 on the IN Note 1 is arguably the best for gaming. It also has a formidable camera setup for a budget smartphone.
Lava Z6 | Rs 9,999 | MediaTek Helio G35 | 6GB + 64GB | 6.51-inch HD+ IPS | 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP | 5,000 mAh Battery | Android 10 | The Lava Z6 is undoubtedly the best smartphone under 10,000 rupees to offer the stock Android experience. It also offers the most RAM of any smartphone on our list, which should help with performance.
Lava Z6 | Rs 9,999 | MediaTek Helio G35 | 6GB + 64GB | 6.51-inch HD+ IPS | 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP | 5,000 mAh Battery | Android 10 | The Lava Z6 is undoubtedly the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 to offer the stock Android experience. It also offers the most RAM of any smartphone on our list, which should help with performance.
Nokia 3.4 | Rs 11,999 | Snapdragon 460 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.39-inch HD+ IPS | 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP | 8 MP | 4,000 mAh (10W) | Android 10 | It is worth noting that despite a solid design and decent spec sheet, the Snapdragon 460 SoC does feel slightly dated. The Nokia 3.4 is guaranteed the Android 11 update, but its hardware does fall short against the competition.
Nokia 3.4 | Rs 11,999 | Snapdragon 460 | 4GB + 64GB | 6.39-inch HD+ IPS | 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP | 8 MP | 4,000 mAh (10W) | Android 10 | It is worth noting that despite a solid design and decent spec sheet, the Snapdragon 460 SoC does feel slightly dated. The Nokia 3.4 is guaranteed the Android 11 update, but its hardware does fall short against the competition.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Lava #Micromax #Motorola #Nokia #Samsung #Slideshow
first published: Mar 12, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.