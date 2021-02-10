Nokia 5.4 price in India unveiled; Nokia 3.4 launched alongside

Nokia 5.4 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Nokia 5.4 price in India and specifications have been announced. The company has also launched the Nokia 3.4 alongside. Both budget smartphones run on stock Android 10 out of the box.

Nokia 5.4 price in India

The Nokia 5.4 India price starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 15,499. It comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options.

Nokia 3.4 price in India

The Nokia 3.4 India price starts at Rs 11,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB model.

It comes in Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk colour options.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout for the 16MP front camera. The device has a thick chin bezel that flaunts the Nokia branding.

Under the hood, Nokia 5.4 gets powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device has a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging out of the box.

The device runs on Android 10 out of the box.

For optics, Nokia 5.4 sports a circular camera module housing four sensors. There is a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ LCD with a hole-punch camera cutout for the front camera on the top-left corner. Like the Nokia 2.4 (Review), the Nokia 3.4 also has a thick bezel with the Nokia branding on it.

Under the hood, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via USB Type-C.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with an LED flash placed inside the circular module. There is a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Nokia 3.4 comes with an 8MP front camera placed inside the hole-punch cutout.