Nokia 5.4 launched in India is priced at Rs 13,999. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 competes against the likes of Poco X3, Realme 7, Redmi Note 9 Pro, etc. Does the Nokia 5.4 have what it takes to be the best smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India? While we work on the Nokia 5.4 review, here are our first impressions of the device. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Nokia 5.4 flaunts a glossy polycarbonate back. The device comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and has curved edges for a better grip. The Nokia branding has been slapped right in the centre of the device's rear panel. At 181 grams, the device is light to hold but is marginally thick at 8.7mm. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

At the front, Nokia 5.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD. The display is fairly bright at 400 nits for indoor use. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The device has fairly narrow bezels, except the chin. Nokia has slapped its branding to utilise the space. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The screen has a tiny hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. The front camera clicks detailed selfies and manages to get close-to-real colours. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

At the back, the Nokia 5.4 sports a circular camera module housing four sensors. It has a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Here is a camera sample shot using the primary camera. Colours are close to reality and are not oversaturated. The dynamic range is pretty average though. Our Nokia 5.4 review will have more samples detailing the camera performance.

Under the hood, Nokia 5.4 gets powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The SoC is capable of performing multitasking easily with basic gaming. We did not come across any lag or stuttering during our brief time with the device. Our Nokia 5.4 review will include details on the device's performance while gaming or performing intensive tasks. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10 out of the box. The device offers a bloatware-free software experience and comes only with Netflix pre-installed alongside Google apps. Nokia said that the device will soon get the Android 11. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which is quick to detect and unlock the device. You also get face unlock as an alternative. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

The Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000 mAh battery claimed to offer a two-day battery life. While the battery capacity seems adequate for a day's worth of juice, bundling a 10W charger is a bummer. Nokia told Moneycontrol that it is working on introducing fast charging technology in future Nokia smartphones.

At the top edge lies the 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also comes with a single speaker grille at the bottom edge that is fairly loud.