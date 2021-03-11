English
Samsung Galaxy M12 launched in India with 90Hz display, 6000 mAh battery for Rs 10,999

The Samsung Galaxy M12 launched in India also comes with an 8nm Exynos 850 SoC.

Pranav Hegde
March 11, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India and specifications have been announced. The budget smartphone comes with a 90Hz HD+ display, a 6000 mAh battery, a 48MP quad-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy M12 launched in India also comes with an 8nm Exynos 850 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India

The Galaxy M12 India price starts at Rs 10,999. Users get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 13,499. The device comes in three colours - Blue, Black, and White.

The phone goes on sale starting March 18 via Amazon India, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. 

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications 

The Galaxy M12 features a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT display with a 720 x 1600 resolution. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also sports a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera.

On the back is a 48MP primary camera sensor. The quad-camera setup is completed with a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

 Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with an 8nm Samsung Exynos 850 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The phone comes with expandable storage support via a microSD card. It also packs a massive 6000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Mar 11, 2021 01:00 pm

