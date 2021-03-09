Moto G30 launched in India with 90Hz display, SD662 SoC; Moto G10 Power with 6000 mAh battery tags alongside

Motorola Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 price in India has been announced. The two budget smartphones have been launched under Rs 15,000 in India. Moto G10 Power specifications include a 6.5-inch IPS LCD and a 6000 mAh battery. The Moto G30 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Motorola Moto G30 price in India

The Moto G30 India price is set at Rs 10,999. It comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. The phone has been launched in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options. The Moto G10 Power will go on sale on Flipkart from March 17 at 12 PM.

Motorola Moto G10 Power price in India

The Moto G10 Power India price is set at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. It comes in Aurora Grey, Breeze Blue colours. The Moto G30 will go on sale on Flipkart from March 17 at 12 PM.

Moto G30 specifications

The Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD. It has a waterdrop-style notch for the 13MP front camera. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Moto G30 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 20W fast charging.

On the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup. It has a 64 MP f/1.7 camera sensor at the helm. The primary camera is supported by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Moto G10 Power specifications

The Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution. The phone has a 60Hz refresh rate display and a waterdrop notch for the 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the phone draws its power from a Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 6000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

For optics, the G10 gets a 48 MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The device runs on Android 11 out of the box.