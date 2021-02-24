Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Live | Check out the best deals on mobile phones across all budgets Apart from the discounts, users can also avail a 10 percent instant discount (Up to Rs 1,000) on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions during the sale which is live and will go on till February 28.
February 24, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale is on, bringing excellent offers on mobile phones. The retail giant is offering big discounts on devices ranging from budget to flagship. The sale is already live and will end on February 28. Apart from the discounts, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount (Up to Rs 1,000) on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.
Apple iPhone 11 | The iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone of 2020, bringing all the specs of the higher-end iPhones with a few compromises. Apart from the absentee telephoto camera and the use of inferior LCD technology, the iPhone 11 is a mirror image of its ‘Pro’ counterpart ( iPhone 11 Pro Review).
| If you are a hardcore mobile gamer, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is available for as low as Rs 43,999. The ROG Phone 3 packs a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 144Hz FHD+ OLED display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup. Beyond being the best gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3 also works as an excellent daily driver if you don’t mind the weight.
| The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the only smartphone under Rs 25,000 to offer a periscope camera with a 5x optical zoom and OIS as part of a broader 64 MP quad-camera setup. The phone also packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 120Hz LCD panel, and a liquid cooling system. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for as low as Rs 23,999 during Flipkart’s sale.
| Looking to buy a 5G phone without breaking the bank, then the Moto G 5G is the perfect option. At Rs 19,999, the Moto G 5G strikes the best balance between good hardware and software. The phone packs a Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC, 48 MP triple-camera setup, and runs stock Android, making it one of the best smartphones under 20,000 rupees.
| Apple’s budget iPhone SE now starts from Rs 31,999. The iPhone SE (2020) packs an A13 Bionic chipset, the same primary rear camera as the iPhone 11, and an IP68 rating. If you can look past the sub-par battery and dated design, the iPhone SE (2020) is an excellent buy.
| The iQOO 3 is a more affordable gaming phone and is the fastest smartphone in India under Rs 30,000. The iQOO 3 packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, 55W super-fast charging, and an FHD+ OLED display.
If you want to buy a dual-screen smartphone with a 25K budget, then the LG G8X ThinQ might be worth investing in. The phone is available for Rs 25,990, but the additional ICICI discount will take the price of the phone to Rs 24,999. The LG G8x ThinQ boasts a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, a dual-camera setup, an IP68 rating, an OLED display, and a screen attachment.
The Realme 7 Pro now starts from Rs 17,999, down from the original Rs 19,999 price. The Realme 7 Pro features an OLED display, 65W super-fast charging, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 720G SoC.
The Poco X3 is available for Rs 15,499 during Flipkart’s sale. The Poco X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The X3 also features an FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup.
Poco X3 | The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a starting price of 12,999 during Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Narzo 20 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a 90Hz FHD+ LCD panel, and super-fast 65W charging, making it one of the best phones at this price.
