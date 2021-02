Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Live | Check out the best deals on mobile phones across all budgets

| If you are a hardcore mobile gamer, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is available for as low as Rs 43,999. The ROG Phone 3 packs a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 144Hz FHD+ OLED display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup. Beyond being the best gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3 also works as an excellent daily driver if you don’t mind the weight.