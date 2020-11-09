Flipkart Diwali Sale is Live: Check out the best deals on smartphones across all ranges

Apart from the price drops, you can also avail discounts using select cards and get extra value on the exchange of an old phone. Carlsen Martin Samsung Galaxy S20 (Rs 54,999) | The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart, down from its original Rs 73,999 launch price. The S20+ was previously available for Rs 49,999 on Flipkart, although even at the current 55K price, it is still a pretty good deal. Motorola Edge Plus (Rs 64,999) | The Motorola Edge+ has received a 10K price cut and is now available for Rs 64,999, down from its Rs 74,999 launch price. The Edge+ is the only flagship from the company in 2020 and packs some serious hardware, in the form of a 108 MP camera sensor, a 90Hz curved OLED panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Rs 79,999) | Apple’s 2019 flagship iPhone 11 Pro will also be available on sale from Rs 79,999 during Flipkart’s sale. However, we’d suggest opting for the similarly priced iPhone 12 instead. The only thing the iPhone 11 Pro has going over the iPhone 12 is the addition of a telephoto camera on the former. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Rs 59,999) | The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 59,999. The Note 10+ also features some advantages over the standard Note 20 from this year. The Note 10+ brings a large display, stylus support, and a flagship camera at 60K, down from Rs 73,600. Asus ROG Phone 3 (Rs 46,999) | For hardcore mobile gamers, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is now available for Rs 46,999, down from its Rs 49,999 launch price. The ROG Phone 3 is a gaming phone with some serious specifications, which makes for a good overall phone. Apple iPhone SE 2020 (Rs 32,999) | The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is available from Rs 32,999, down from its Rs 39,900 price during Flipkart’s Diwali sale. The new iPhone SE was one of the standout performers of 2020 and is arguably one of the best compact phones of 2020. iQOO 3 (Rs 28,990) | The iQOO 3 will be available from Rs 28,490 during Flipkart’s sale. The iQOO 3 features a vibrant OLED display, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 55W fast charging support. Mobile gaming enthusiast on a budget will appreciate the iQOO’s excellent value proposition. Realme X3 Series | If you are looking to buy a new mid-range phone; how about one with a flagship chipset.; then, the Realme X3 series is well worth considering. The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, feature a high refresh rate display, and have six cameras in total. Moto G9 (Rs 9,999) | The Motorola G9 has also received a price cut, now available for Rs 9,999 during the sale. The Moto G9 was launched in India for Rs 11,499. Its most recent price cut makes the Moto G9 one of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India. Oppo A52 (Rs 9,441) | The Oppo A52 is available for Rs 9,441 for the 4GB/128GB configuration, making it another great pick in the sub-10K segment. While the phone is priced at Rs 12,990, an additional Rs 2,500 discount is applicable on prepaid transactions, which is applied during checkout. First Published on Nov 9, 2020 05:51 pm