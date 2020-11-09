Flipkart Diwali Sale is Live: Check out the best deals on smartphones across all ranges

Motorola Edge Plus (Rs 64,999) | The Motorola Edge+ has received a 10K price cut and is now available for Rs 64,999, down from its Rs 74,999 launch price. The Edge+ is the only flagship from the company in 2020 and packs some serious hardware, in the form of a 108 MP camera sensor, a 90Hz curved OLED panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery.