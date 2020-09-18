Kia Sonet launched in India at Rs 6.7 lakh with array of features; let’s take a look at some of its competition in the market

Kia has launched the much awaited Sonet compact SUV in India on September 18. Starting at Rs 6.71 lakh the Sonet is the most affordable SUV in its category. The Sonet is the second made in India product by Kia Motors coming after the Seltos. Kia Motor is offering three engine options (two petrol and one diesel) across six variants on the Sonet. With an under Rs 7 lakh pricing coupled with an array of features it has set the compact SUV market on fire. Let’s take a look at what options and alternatives do buyers have for the same money in the same segment. (Image: Moneycontrol)