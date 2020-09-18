Kia Sonet launched in India at Rs 6.7 lakh with array of features; let’s take a look at some of its competition in the market

The Kia Sonet will be up against 11 models, four of which are yet to be launched. Here's is a look at what competition lies ahead of the Sonet. Swaraj Baggonkar Kia has launched the much awaited Sonet compact SUV in India on September 18. Starting at Rs 6.71 lakh the Sonet is the most affordable SUV in its category. The Sonet is the second made in India product by Kia Motors coming after the Seltos. Kia Motor is offering three engine options (two petrol and one diesel) across six variants on the Sonet. With an under Rs 7 lakh pricing coupled with an array of features it has set the compact SUV market on fire. Let’s take a look at what options and alternatives do buyers have for the same money in the same segment. (Image: Moneycontrol) XUV300 | Built on a platform that was made in collaboration with SsangYong the XUV300 became the second model in the segment after the TUV300 before the latter was phased out. The XUV300 is priced at Rs 7.95 lakh and is available in two engine options across four variants. (Image: Mahindra) Brezza | The Brezza became the first compact SUV from Maruti and quickly became the largest-selling SUV in the country. The Brezza is priced at 7.34 lakh and is sold with just a petrol engine with three broad variants. With the changeover to BS-VI Maruti discontinued the diesel variant. (Image: Maruti Suzuki) Nexon | It is one of the highest selling models for Tata Motors. At a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh the Nexon is the second cheapest SUV in its category behind the Sonet, and is available in petrol and diesel engine options across three broad variants. (Image: Tata Motors) EcoSport | One of the first compact SUVs to be launched in India the EcoSport is now lagging way behind competition. The EcoSport is priced at Rs 8.17 lakh and is sold with an option of petrol and diesel engine options across four main variants. (Image: Ford) Venue | Hyundai launched the Venue in mid 2019 making it the newest model in the compact SUV segment before the Sonet. Available with three engine options (two petrol and one diesel) and four broad variants the Venue’s starting price is Rs 6.75 lakh. (Image: Hyundai) Toyota Urban Cruiser | Known as twin brother of the Brezza the Toyota Urban Cruiser which goes on sale in a week marks Toyota’s entry in the compact SUV segment. The Urban Cruiser will come with just one petrol engine. Prices and variant options will be revealed at the time of launch. (Image: Toyota) Magnite | The Magnite would be yet another attempt by Nissan to have a go at the Indian market. To be launched in the Jan-Mar quarter the Magnite is touted to be priced aggressively but details will be shared at the time of launch. It probably won’t get a diesel engine option but it will get two petrol engines. (Image: Reuters) Tata Hornbill | It will be the last of the SUVs to come to the market. It will take on the S-Presso and the KUV100 but will be much bigger in comparison to the two. The Hornbill will use the same vehicle architecture as the Altroz and will be powered by a petrol engine. (Image: Moneycontrol) SUV Kiger | After the success of the Triber, Renault will take covers off the compact SUV Kiger which would be launched in the coming months. Powered by two petrol engine options like the Magnite the Kiger will also be priced at aggressively. No pictures of the SUV Kiger is yet available. (Image: Renault) S-Presso | Priced at Rs 3.7 lakh the S-Presso is the cheapest SUV on sale in India. Built on the same platform as the Wagon R, the S-Presso is available in three broad variants with two fuel options (petrol and CNG). The S-Presso is only slightly longer than the Alto. (Image: Maruti Suzuki) KUV100 | The six-seater KUV100 is the smallest SUV from the Mahindra stable having length only as long as the Maruti Ignis. Positioned as an SUV option for the hatchback buyer the KUV100 is priced at Rs 5.50 lakh and is available only with one petrol engine and four variants. (Image: Mahindra) First Published on Sep 18, 2020 04:48 pm