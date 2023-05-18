Karnataka Government Formation: Siddaramaiah to be next CM, Shivakumar to be his deputy

1/5 After four days of uncertainty, Congress is set to announce Siddaramaih as the chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister of the state. Shivakumar said he agreed to a compromise in the larger interest of the party. (Image: Twitter @kharge)

2/5 Congress Party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make an official announcement in Bengaluru ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister of Karnataka on May 20. (Image: ANI)

3/5 Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar along with the party's state in-charge Randeep Surjewala held a breakfast meeting with the party's general secretary-organisation KC Venugopal earlier on May 18. (Image: ANI)

4/5 According to sources, Congress President Kharge worked till late night on May 17 to break the political deadlock over the next chief minister and arrived at a consensus for government formation.