Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greets Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in the Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly elected legislators on March 28. (Image: PTI)

A rare moment of political bonhomie between Adityanath and Yadav was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh Assembly. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Adityanath and Yadav shaking hands and exchanging smiles ahead of swearing-in as MLAs. (Image: PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 28 took oath as member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. While Adityanath won the recent state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly constituency. (Image: PTI)

After Adityanath, Yadav, who has been named as the Leader of the Opposition, took oath as MLA. Yadav greets the leaders gathered at the Assembly for the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected legislators. (Image: PTI)