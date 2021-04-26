In Pics | West Bengal Election 2021: Phase 7 polling underway, 284 candidates in fray for 34 seats

Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. (Image: CEOWestBengal)

People cast their votes for the seventh phase of West Bengal Elections at Samsi Primary School - designated as booth number 142/142 A - in Ratua constituency of Malda district. (Image: ANI)

Electors await their turn at 278-Raniganj Assembly Constituency under Paschim Bardhaman District. (Image: CEOWestBengal)

People cast their votes for the seventh phase of West Bengal Elections at Samsi Primary School - designated as booth number 142/142 A - in Ratua constituency of Malda district. (Image: ANI)

Preparations underway at a polling booth in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata. (Image: ANI)

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after casting his vote at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. "Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with 2/3rd majority. People are dying but EC is conducting 8-phase polls to benefit a party," he said. (Image: ANI)