MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Uttarakhand flood | Flash flood brings back memories of 2013 deluge, scores missing; here's a look at rescue ops

A flood occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after a glacial burst caused an avalanche. Five locals, including shepherds with their 180 sheep and goats were swept away in the flash flood. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said around 125 people were missing, but the number could be higher. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing in the affected areas. Take a look.

Moneycontrol News
February 07, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
Sixteen workers were rescued on February 7 from a tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project after they were trapped there due to flash floods triggered by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said. (Image Credits: Indian Army)
Sixteen workers were rescued on February 7 from a tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project after they were trapped there due to flash floods triggered by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said. (Image Credits: Indian Army)
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies were carrying out rescue operations on a war footing in the affected areas. (Image Credits: Indian Army)
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies were carrying out rescue operations on a war footing in the affected areas. (Image Credits: Indian Army)
"Sixteen labourers have been rescued from the tunnel," an official said. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and bringing back memories of the 2013 deluge in the hill state. (Image Credits: Indian Army)
"Sixteen labourers have been rescued from the tunnel," an official said. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and bringing back memories of the 2013 deluge in the hill state. (Image Credits: Indian Army)
Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni, which was swept away completely, were feared dead, an ITBP spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. (Image Credits: ANI)
Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni, which was swept away completely, were feared dead, an ITBP spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. (Image Credits: ANI)
Defense officials said two C-130J Super Hercules with three companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment have been sent from Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. An Air Commodore-rank officer has also been deployed at Jolly Grant by Air Force as Task Force commander to coordinate aerial effort for rescue operations in view of floods. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat is personally monitoring all military efforts for rescue operations. (Image Credits: ANI)
Defense officials said two C-130J Super Hercules with three companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment have been sent from Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. An Air Commodore-rank officer has also been deployed at Jolly Grant by Air Force as Task Force commander to coordinate aerial effort for rescue operations in view of floods. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat is personally monitoring all military efforts for rescue operations. (Image Credits: ANI)
pjimage (35)
ITBP personnel at rescue work. (Image Credits: ITBP)
pjimage (36)
We can see a man reacting after he was pulled out from beneath the ground by ITBP personnel during rescue operations. (Image Credit: ITBP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India News #ITBP #Slideshow #Uttarakhand Flood
first published: Feb 7, 2021 08:13 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.