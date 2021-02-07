Uttarakhand flood | Flash flood brings back memories of 2013 deluge, scores missing; here's a look at rescue ops

Sixteen workers were rescued on February 7 from a tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project after they were trapped there due to flash floods triggered by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said. (Image Credits: Indian Army)

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies were carrying out rescue operations on a war footing in the affected areas. (Image Credits: Indian Army)

"Sixteen labourers have been rescued from the tunnel," an official said. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and bringing back memories of the 2013 deluge in the hill state. (Image Credits: Indian Army)

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni, which was swept away completely, were feared dead, an ITBP spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. (Image Credits: ANI)

Defense officials said two C-130J Super Hercules with three companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment have been sent from Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. An Air Commodore-rank officer has also been deployed at Jolly Grant by Air Force as Task Force commander to coordinate aerial effort for rescue operations in view of floods. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat is personally monitoring all military efforts for rescue operations. (Image Credits: ANI)

ITBP personnel at rescue work. (Image Credits: ITBP)