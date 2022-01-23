MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

The photo feature comprises of people and situations across Asia this week, showcasing them from being tested for COVID-19 to preparing for republic day parade.

Associated Press
January 23, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
People walk past a message on a road during a weekend lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu on January 23, 2022. (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Aleena Mir, a journalist with Kashmir Walla, records the news bulletin inside a studio of her office in Srinagar on January 21, 2022. (Image: AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Camel-mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important offices and the presidential palace in New Delhi on January 19, 2022. (Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Nepal's Bhaktapur on January 17, 2022. (Image: AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Buddhist monks wearing face masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus, take a test for the liturgical Pali language at Wat Molilokayaram in Bangkok on January 20, 2022. (Image: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A worker wearing a protective suit swabs for a COVID-19 test in northern China's Tianjin municipality on January 20, 2022. Officials are still working to eliminate a coronavirus outbreak in the nearby city of Tianjin as the 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin in Beijing on February 4. (PC-Chinatopix via AP)
A Hindu devotee gets his tongue pierced with a metal rod during the Thaipusam festival as devotees comply with strict standard operating procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Batu Caves on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on January 18, 2022. (PC-AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A donkey walks past a deserted market area during a weekend lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu on January 22, 2022. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Associated Press
