‘Restaurant on Wheels’ to offer fine-dining experience to train lovers

According to a release issued by the CR, this restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which will become a landmark eating house in this area.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST
The Central Railway (CR) has set up a 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, which it said will offer a unique experience to diners inside the coach mounted on rails, an official said.
The Central Railway (CR) has set up a ’Restaurant on Wheels’ at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in South Mumbai. It will offer a unique experience to diners inside the coach mounted on rails, an official said. (Image: ANI)
According to a release issued by the CR, this restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which will become a landmark eating house in this area.
According to a statement from the CR, this restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which will become a landmark eating house in this area. (Image: ANI)
The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the Heritage gully has rail artefacts including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc.
The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite Platform No. 18 at the CSMT. The Heritage Gully has rail artefacts, including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press, and so on. (Image: ANI)
"The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.
"The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway. (Image: ANI)
The 'Restaurant on Wheels' is set up under the "Innovative Ideas" catering policy. The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway.
The 'Restaurant on Wheels' is set up under the "Innovative Ideas" catering policy. The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway. (Image: Twitter/Central Railway)
This restaurant will be open for passengers and the general public as well. The restaurant will operate following all existing COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the Government for Restaurants as of date.
This restaurant will be open for passengers and the general public as well. The restaurant will operate following all existing COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government for restaurants as of date. (Image: Twitter/Central Railway)
Tenders have been awarded at six locations including CSMT. Five other locations are Nagpur, Akurdi, Chinchwad, Baramati and Miraj stations.
Tenders have been awarded at six locations, including CSMT. Five other locations are Nagpur, Akurdi, Chinchwad, Baramati and Miraj stations. (Image: Twitter/Central Railway)
