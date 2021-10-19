‘Restaurant on Wheels’ to offer fine-dining experience to train lovers

The Central Railway (CR) has set up a ’Restaurant on Wheels’ at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in South Mumbai. It will offer a unique experience to diners inside the coach mounted on rails, an official said. (Image: ANI)

According to a statement from the CR, this restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which will become a landmark eating house in this area. (Image: ANI)

The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite Platform No. 18 at the CSMT. The Heritage Gully has rail artefacts, including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press, and so on. (Image: ANI)

"The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway. (Image: ANI)

The 'Restaurant on Wheels' is set up under the "Innovative Ideas" catering policy. The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway. (Image: Twitter/Central Railway)

This restaurant will be open for passengers and the general public as well. The restaurant will operate following all existing COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government for restaurants as of date. (Image: Twitter/Central Railway)