    In Pics | Protestors set trains on fire to protest against government's 'Agnipath military scheme'

    Violence erupted in parts of India on June 16 with thousands of angry youths setting train coaches and vehicles on fire, blocking highways and attacking police with rocks to protest a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST
    Violence erupted in parts of India on June 16 with thousands of angry youths setting train coaches and vehicles on fire, blocking highways and attacking police with rocks to protest a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military. (Image: AP)
    Violence erupted in parts of India on June 16 with thousands of angry youths setting train coaches and vehicles on fire, blocking highways and pelting stones on police to protest a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military. (Image: AP)
    People setting empty train coaches on fire and vandalizing property belonging to railroad authorities. (Image: AP)
    People setting empty train coaches on fire and vandalizing property belonging to railroad authorities. (Image: AP)
    They blocked rail tracks, disrupting train services in the region for several hours. (Image: AP)
    Protestors blocked rail tracks, disrupting train services in the region for several hours. (Image: AP)
    Approved by Union cabinet on June 14, the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme aims at annually inducting over 40,000 youth into army, navy and air force for a period of four years. (Image: AP)
    Approved by Union cabinet on June 14, the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme aims at annually inducting over 40,000 youth into army, navy and air force for a period of four years. (Image: AP)
    They believe that the scheme would end up depriving the recruited personnel of various monetary benefits such as a pension, etc. Further, only 25 per cent of the recruits will have a future in the Armed forces after the four-year period. (Image: AP)
    They believe that the scheme would end up depriving the recruited personnel of various monetary benefits such as a pension, etc. Further, only 25 percent of the recruits will have a future in the armed forces after the four-year period. (Image: AP)
    Several Indian Army aspirants too have criticised the scheme and taken to the streets in protest. They have opposed the absence of any pension fund under the scheme and also the short period of employment guarantee that it offers. (Image: AP)
    Several Indian Army aspirants too have criticised the scheme and taken to the streets in protest. They have opposed the absence of any pension fund under the scheme and also the short period of employment guarantee that it offers. (Image: AP)
    Railway officials salvage blankets from a railway coach at a Secunderabad railroad station in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
    Railway officials salvage blankets from a railway coach at a Secunderabad railroad station in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
    Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard as people protest against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the army, navy, and air forces at a railway station in Secunderabad. (Image: AFP)
    Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard as people protest against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the army, navy, and air forces at a railway station in Secunderabad. (Image: AFP)
    A Delhi police officer snatches placards from student activists during a protest demonstration against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. (Image: AP)
    A Delhi police officer snatches placards from student activists during a protest demonstration against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. (Image: AP)
    Railway workers remove a burnt motorcycle by protesters from the railway tracks at Secunderabad railroad station in Hyderabad. (Image: AP) (With inputs from AP)
    Railway workers remove a burnt motorcycle by protesters from the railway tracks at Secunderabad railroad station in Hyderabad. (Image: AP) (With inputs from AP)
