President Droupadi Murmu takes oath; a look at perks enjoyed by India's Constitutional Head

India’s new President Droupadi Murmu takes oath on July 25. A look at how much money the President of India will earn and what benefits will former President Kovind get as the former First Citizen of India. (Image: AP)

The salary of the President of India is determined by the 1951 President’s (Emoluments) and Pensions Act. The President’s salary is charged from the Consolidated Fund of India under Article 266(1) of the Indian Constitution. (Image: News18 Creative)

The President’s Emoluments and Pension Act 1951, entitles every former president to receive 50 percent of their monthly salary as pension. (Image: News18 Creative)

A furnished residence, free medical attendance and treatment, an official car, travel allowance are some of the other benefits of a President or former president. (Image: News18 Creative)