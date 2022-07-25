English
    President Droupadi Murmu takes oath; a look at perks enjoyed by India's Constitutional Head

    India’s new President Droupadi Murmu takes oath on July 25. A look at how much money the President of India will earn and what benefits will former President Kovind get as the former First Citizen of India.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
    India’s new President Droupadi Murmu takes oath on July 25. A look at how much money will Droupadi Murmu make as the President of India and what benefits will former President Kovind get as the former First Citizen of India. (Image: AP)
    The salary of the President of India is determined by the 1951 President’s (Emoluments) and Pensions Act. The President’s salary is charged from the Consolidated Fund of India under Article 266(1) of the Indian Constitution. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The President’s Emoluments and Pension Act 1951, entitles every former president to receive 50 percent of their monthly salary as pension. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A furnished residence, free medical, an official car, travel allowance are some of the other benefits of a President or former president. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In the event of the death of a President or former president, the surviving spouse is entitled to a family pension at the rate of 50 percent of pension given to a retiring President. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #15th President of India #Indian Politics #President Droupadi Murmu #Ram Nath Kovind #Slideshow
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 01:31 pm
