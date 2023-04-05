Padma Awards 2023 conferred on Sudha Murty, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, MM Keeravani: See photos

1/5 President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Bhushan to educator, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty for her contributions in the field of social work on April 5, 2023.

2/5 President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Padma Vibhusnad to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav posthumously. His son Akhilesh Yadav reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive this honor on his behalf. Mulayam Singh Yadav died in October 2022 after a prolonged illness.

3/5 President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Padma music composer to MM Keeravaani, who won an Oscar for composing 'Naatu Naatu' for SS Rajamouli's RRR. He was honoured for his contribution to art.

4/5 President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Padma Shri to Super 30 founder Anand Kumar for his contributions in the field of literature and education. Anand Kumar is a noted mathematician and academician who is best known for running a coaching institute by the name Super 30. Anand Kumar's life and work have also been portrayed in a 2019 film, titled Super 30, where his role was played by Hrithik Roshan.