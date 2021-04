India being a nation of diversity has many festivals and each day stands different meaning to each community. This month of April marks the beginning of New Year for many Indian communities. Gudi Padva, Ugadi, Baisakhi, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Bohag Bihu marks new year for various states. The first day of Chaitra (first month of the Hindu Calendar), heralding the advent of spring, is celebrated as the new year in various parts of the country. In many parts, new year is celebrated at the end of winters. (Image: Reuters)

Gudi Padwa or Ugadi: This joyous festival will be celebrated today (April 13) as people in Maharashtra to welcome the New Year by placing a Gudi and outside their door or window. The occasion is usually observed on the first day of the month of Chaitra and in Konkani communities, it is celebrated as Samwatsara. (Image: AFP)

Ugadi or Yugadi , also known as Samvatsarādi, is the New Year's Day for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka in India. It is festively observed in these regions on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. This typically falls in April month of the Gregorian calendar. (Image: AFP)

Baisakhi also known as Vaisakhi is observed by Hindus and Sikhs. The festival marks the beginning of Hindu solar New year. Vaisakhi marks the first day of the month of Vaisakha, is usually celebrated on 13 or 14 April every year. It has been a harvest festival in Punjab - an area of northern India - for a long time, even before it became so important to Sikhs. (Image: AFP)

Bohag Bihu also known as Rongai Bihu marks the begining of the Assamese New Year or the harvesing season. In 2021, it begins from April 14 and ends on April 20. It is mainly celebrated over a period of 7 days or pinnacle phases - 'Sot', 'Raati', 'Goru', 'Manuh', 'Kutum', 'Mela' and 'Sera'. The first phase is performed around an ancient tree or an open field lit and for the last phase, people end the celebrations by contemplating their future goals and plans. Families also exchange an Assamese sweet called Pitha. They seek the blessings of the almighty for a prosperous year while farmers extend gratitude for a good harvest. (Image: AFP)

Vishu Kani or Vishu – a festival typical to Kerala -- marks the beginning of the Malayali new year. This also falls on either April 14 or 15 and is celebrated by wearing new clothes and praying to an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. (Image: AFP)

Navreh or the Kashmiri New Year is the celebration of the first day of the Kashmiri new year by Kashmiri Hindus, with the largest Kashmiri Hindu community being the Kashmiri Pandits. The word 'Navreh' is derived from Sanskrit 'Nava Varsha' meaning the New Year. Kashmiri Pandits dedicate Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival. It takes place on the first day of the bright half (Shukl Paksh) on the month of Chaitra (March–April) of the Kashmiri Hindu calendar. (Image: ANI)

The Bengalis also celebrate their new year on this day. It is known as Poila Boishakh and literally translates to the first day of the month of Boishakh (first month of the Bengali calendar). Apart from greeting fellow members of the community, sweetmeats are exchanged between families on this day. This year, it falls on April 15. (Image: Reuters)