    In Pics | Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Sporting Club designs 'Vatican City' themed Durga puja pandal

    Kolkata’s Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has this year designed their pandal based on the theme -- 'Vatican City'

    Moneycontrol News
    September 23, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
    With the much-celebrated festival of Durga Puja just around the corner, the preparations for the festival are in full swing. The Hindu festival of Navratri, or nine nights, will begin September 26. (Image: ANI)
    The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has come up with yet another uniquely beautiful theme for the festival in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
    Kolkata’s Sree Bhumi Sporting Club pandal has this year been designed on the theme of 'Vatican City' for this year's 'Puja'. (Image: ANI)
    The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The 'pandal' that took 60 days to be completed, will surely attract many eyeballs in the city. (Image: ANI)
    The whole 'pandal' looks like a breathtaking combination of the Durga Puja festival and Vatican City's St Peter's Basilica. (Image: ANI)
    The 'pandal' was themed on the Dubai’s Burj Khalifa sjyscraper last year. Long queues are already covering the streets to take a look at the 'pandal'. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
    Tags: #Durga pooja #Durga Puja #festival #India #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 04:25 pm
