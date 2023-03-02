MV Ganga Vilas concludes its 50-day journey in Assam's Dibrugarh: See Pics

1/7 The world’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ culminated its journey on February 28 in Assam’s Dibrugarh. MV Ganga Vilas a cruise vessel made in India, began its journey from Varanasi on January 13 after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter @RanjanRajkuma11)

2/7 Union Minister Sarbananada Sonowal welcomed the world’s longest river cruise at its culminating destination in Dibrugarh on February 28. Sonowal hailed MV Ganga Vilas trip as a historic and path-breaking event to be witnessed in the Inland Waterways sector since India’s Independence 75 years ago. (Image: Twitter @sarbanandsonwal)

3/7 MV Ganga Vilas arrived at Bogibeel at 2:30 pm on February 28, as the dignitaries led by Sonowal accorded a warm welcome to all the 28 foreign tourists travelling onboard. With the successful end of its maiden journey covering a distance of over 3200 k, the MV Ganga Vilas opens up a new vista of opportunity in the river tourism potential in the entire South Asia region. (Image: Twitter @sarbanandsonwal)

4/7 Built with a unique design and a futuristic vision, the cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. It is already booked for to and fro journeys for the next two years. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

5/7 During this epoch-making journey, the tourists travelling onboard had an opportunity to travel via iconic places like Patna Sahib, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Dhaka, the Sunderbans and the Kaziranga before reaching Dibrugarh in Assam on February 28. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

6/7 The dream of the Prime Minister for an alternate transport which is economical, safe and environmentally sustainable has been truly realized with this successful cruise trip. MV Ganga Vilas has put India and Bangladesh on the river cruise map of the world. It has opened a new vista and vertical for tourism and freight carriage in the Indian sub-continent. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)