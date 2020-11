The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a colder-than-usual winter this year due to La Nina conditions. India’s national capital is likely to have a colder winter than usual this year. Delhi has already recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest November temperature in 14 years. La Nina years are generally colder years for the planet. It is indicated by a decrease of more than 0.5 degrees Celsius in sea-surface temperature for at least five successive three-month seasons. La Nina is caused by a build-up of cooler-than-normal waters in the tropical Pacific, the area of the Pacific Ocean between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Take a look to understand more about La Nina, and why winter may be colder this year. (Image: News18 Creative)