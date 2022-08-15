India@75 | Key takeaways from PM Modi’s address to the nation on Independence Day

India is the 'Mother of Democracies', Diversity is India's strength | “India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.” (Image: AP)

Five pledges to make India developed nation by centenary year of Independence | In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- first vow is to develop India; second, Indians must work towards a developed country and remove the mindset of slavery in our consciousness and every trace of bondage; third, be proud of our heritage; fourth, need to have a sense of unity, cohesiveness in the nation's 130 crore citizens; and fifth, the duty of citizens towards the nation.

Women are an important pillar for growth | During his speech PM Modi said that we need to support our 'Nari Shakti'. "In the coming 25 years, I see a large contribution of the women of the country. I urge everyone to ensure the further empowerment of women."

Call for 'Made in India', 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' | "A self-reliant India or 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' is the responsibility of every citizen, every government, and every unit of society. Self-reliant India — this is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society, which we have to take forward…I invite the private sector to ensure that "made in India" products are spread globally."

'Techade' for India | During his speech at Red Fort on I-DAY celebration, PM Modi gave a new term for technology-driven age, 'techade'. "Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country, and a lot of is coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities." Modi said that India talent will soon see the advent of 5G technology and 'Digital India' revolution at the grassroots levels.

Fight against corruption | "That's eating away at the foundation of India". "Corruption is eating away at the foundation of India. I want to fight against it. I call upon the 130 crore Indians to help me fight against corruption…"Some people keep glorifying those who have been convicted of corruption and spent time in jail. We must ensure an attitude of hatred towards corruption and the corrupt."

'Azadi ka Amrti Mahotsav' requires effort of 'Team India' | PM Modi said 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' has begun and calls for 'Team India'. "Resolving anew we must begin the Amrit Kaal of independence."