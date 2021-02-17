India-China LAC disengagement | Satellite images show Chinese troops emptying camps along Pangong Tso

China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps along a disputed Himalayan border, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a face-off since last summer, satellite images released on February 17 show. Close up of revetments and storage areas removed along an area known as Finger 6, at Pangong Tso, in this handout satellite image provided by Maxar dated February 16, 2021. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via Reuters)

The nuclear-armed neighbours last week announced a plan to pull back troops, tanks and other equipment from the banks of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake in the Ladakh region, which became a flashpoint in the prolonged border dispute. Close up of revetments and storage areas removed along an area known as Finger 6, at Pangong Tso, dated January 30, 2021. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via Reuters)

Satellite imagery of some areas on the northern bank of Pangong Tso from February 16 supplied by Maxar Technologies show that multiple Chinese military camps, which could be seen there in late January, have been removed. A combination photo shows an overview of deployments along areas known as Finger 7 and Finger 8, at Pangong Tso, dated January 30, 2021(top) and February 16, 2021. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via Reuters)

“Similar action is happening from our side also,” an Indian official in New Delhi, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament that both sides had agreed to pull back troops in “a phased, coordinated and verified manner” around Pangong Tso, after which military commanders would discuss ending the standoff in other parts of the Ladakh frontier. Overview of deployments along areas known as Finger 7 and Finger 8, at Pangong Tso, in this satellite image provided by Maxar dated February 16, 2021. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via Reuters)

Tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in April, when India accused Chinese troops of intruding into its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border. China denied the allegation, saying it was operating in its own area. A closer view of an area known as Finger 6 with deployments in place, at Pangong Tso, January 30, 2021. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via Reuters)

But the confrontation spiralled in June when 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops were killed during hand-to-hand clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan region - the first such casualties along the 3,500 km (2,200 mile) long border in decades. A combination photo shows close up of revetments and equipment (top), January 30, 2021 and revetments and storage areas removed, Februay 16, 2021, along an area known as Pangong Tsa. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via Reuters)

Despite several subsequent rounds of diplomatic and military talks, India and China had been unable to settle on an agreement until February, making the ongoing first phase of the withdrawal critical. A combination of photo shows deployments (top) and deployments removed on an area known as Finger 5, at Pangong Tso. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via Reuters)