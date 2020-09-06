In pics | Unlock 4.0: States prepare to resume metro rail services from September 7

Indian lifted lockdown restrictions in a phased manner and the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs allows metro rail services to restart after more than four months of shutdown Moneycontrol News Metro trains services are set to resume from September 7 in a graded manner. The country has been under lockdown since March 25 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, imposing strict curbs on activities and travel across the country to combat the virus spread. Indian lifted lockdown restrictions in a phased manner and the latest guidelines for the fourth phase of an exercise to lift lockdown restrictions issued by Ministry of Home Affairs allows metro rail to restart after more than four months of shutdown. States are preparing to restart metro trains while following all the precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic to ensure safe travel. (Image: AP) An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing protective gear frisks journalists during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) Delhi | A private security guard stands near a social distancing mark at a Delhi metro station during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) Delhi | Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visits Rajiv Chowk to inspect preparations made to start Metro services from September 7. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Delhi | Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to Metros, have planned the protocols to ensure smooth and contactless travel in the time of the pandemic. (Image: AP) Karnataka | Preparations underway at the metro stations of Namma Metro, also known as Bengaluru Metro, as it gears up to resume services from September 7. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Karnataka | Namma Metro is ready to resume operations following guidelines. Commuters will be screened at the entrance and are advised to wear mask throughout the journey to ensure their safety and of others. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Gujarat | Sanitisation work was undertaken by Ahmedabad metro authorities ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7. Restricted services on the first two days i.e., one service at 11 am and one at 16:25 pm, to examine that all the systems related to COVID-19 prevention are functioning. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Gujarat | Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) have released certain norms and rules to be followed while travelling via the metro as services are set to resume from September 7. Passengers are advised to follow rules, wear mask, maintain social distancing and take necessary corrective action. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Telangana | Preparations underway at the metro stations of Hyderabad Metro as it gears up to resume services from September 7. (Image: Twitter @ANI) First Published on Sep 6, 2020 03:38 pm