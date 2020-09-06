In pics | Unlock 4.0: States prepare to resume metro rail services from September 7

Metro trains services are set to resume from September 7 in a graded manner. The country has been under lockdown since March 25 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, imposing strict curbs on activities and travel across the country to combat the virus spread. Indian lifted lockdown restrictions in a phased manner and the latest guidelines for the fourth phase of an exercise to lift lockdown restrictions issued by Ministry of Home Affairs allows metro rail to restart after more than four months of shutdown. States are preparing to restart metro trains while following all the precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic to ensure safe travel. (Image: AP)