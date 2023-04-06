In Pics | PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal of Chennai airport on April 8

1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to inaugurate the newly integrated terminal of the Chennai airport on April 8, 2023. During this period, the PM is also scheduled to flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, thus making it the 12th semi-high-speed train in the country. Image credits: ANI

2/4 The airport's construction began five years ago in an attempt to increase the passenger capacity of the airport. This goal will be achieved when the airport opens to the passengers. Image credits: ANI

3/4 According to an estimate, this particular terminal of the Chennai airport will have a capacity to accommodate 35 million passengers every year. To add to this, the airport will also handle the movement of 45 aircraft per hour. Image Credits: ANI