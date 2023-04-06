English
    In Pics | PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal of Chennai airport on April 8

    The airport's construction began five years ago in an attempt to increase the passenger capacity of the airport

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to inaugurate the newly integrated terminal of the Chennai airport on April 8, 2023. During this period, the PM is also scheduled to flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, thus making it the 12th semi-high-speed train in the country.
    The airport's construction began five years ago in an attempt to increase the passenger capacity of the airport. This goal will be achieved when the airport opens to the passengers.
    According to an estimate, this particular terminal of the Chennai airport will have a capacity to accommodate 35 million passengers every year. To add to this, the airport will also handle the movement of 45 aircraft per hour.
    The government has invested Rs 2,500 crore in the completion of this project. According to the plans, the airport will have domestic terminals towards the ends with the international terminal taking space in the centre. The new terminal that is meant to handle arrivals from other countries has a total floor space of 1.97 lakh square metres.
    Tags: #Airport #BJP #Chennai #Chief Minister MK Stalin #DMK #PM Modi #Tamil Nadu #terminal #Vande Bharat Express
    first published: Apr 6, 2023 05:15 pm