In Pics | Highlights of Day 2 & 3 at the India Energy Week 2023

1/6 Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, Director of OPEC’s Research Division, delivered a presentation on the World Oil Outlook at India Energy Week 2023. (Photo: OPEC twitter)

2/6 At India Energy Week, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IOCL & S Choudhury interacted with Tutuka Ariadji, Director General of Oil & Gas Indonesia & his team. Vaidya assured IndianOil's technical assistance on a wide array of initiatives including LNG sourcing & Refinery expansion. (Photo: Indian Oil Corp Ltd twitter)

3/6 OPEC SG HE Haitham Al Ghais and Ryo Minami, Japan’s Director-General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality at the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, held a meeting on the sidelines of India Energy Week. (Photo: OPEC twitter)

4/6 "Very fruitful engagement on taking forward the energy collaboration between our countries with the Deputy Economy Minister of Malaysia HE Dato' Hajjah Hanifah Hajar Taib at India Energy Week today," tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri, Indian Oil Minister (Photo: Hardeep Singh Puri's twitter handle)

5/6 Top industry leaders interact with each other on the last day of India Energy Week 2023. (Photo: IndiaEnergyWeek twitter)