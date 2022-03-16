In Pics | First Look – Delhi-Meerut RRTS trains

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has revealed the first look of high-speed RRTS train that would cover a distance of 82 km between Delhi and Meerut within an hour. The trial runs on the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor are expected to begin this year. The trains with a design speed of 180 kmph, will be available every 5 – 10 minutes and cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stoppages. The work on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is in full swing. It will have 25 stations, including two depots at Duhai and Modipuram and one stabling yard at Jungpura. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)

NCRTC has completed about 80 percent of the foundation work of the elevated section. More than 1400 piers on 40 km stretch and 18 km of viaduct have been constructed so far, most of which is in the Priority Section. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)

The 17 km Priority Section, between Sahibabad to Duhai, is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025. The civil work on the Priority Section, having a total of 5 stations, is nearing completion. Track laying activities along with Overhead Electrical Equipment’s (OHE) installation are going on the elevated viaduct. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)

All the 5 RRTS stations in the Priority Section i.e., Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot have started taking shape. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor RRTS corridor is expected to have a daily ridership of around 8 lakh passengers. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)

The RRTS trains will have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation, and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), and other amenities. The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have Standard as well as Premium class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women commuters. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)