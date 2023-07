1/5 The Maharashtra government has formally granted Adani Properties, an Adani Group firm, the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project. The project is expected to cost Rs 20,000 crore and includes rehabilitating the Dharavi slum complex in central Mumbai, near the BKC commercial sector. Adani Properties won the bidding in November 2022. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, shared his visions and plans for the redevelopment project of Dharavi, which is Asia’s largest slum in Mumbai. Adani emphasised his commitment to giving new homes to qualified residents while retaining the essence and soul of Dharavi during the transition process. (Image: PTI)

Adani intends to build a "state-of-the-art world-class city" that would depict a revived and self-assured India "as the twenty-first century belongs to India." He personally promised that qualified Dharavi residents would be transferred to new houses as part of the rehabilitation initiative. (Image: PTI)

4/5 Adani plans to make it a combination of upskilling training centres, common facility centres for product-based and service-based entrepreneurship models, R&D centres, data centres, and MSME support desks, to name a few. A further vital aspect might be the establishment of organised and systemic markets by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). (Image: PTI)