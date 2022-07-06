Heavy rainfall continues to pound Mumbai and suburbs
India is receiving its annual monsoon rainfall. Incessant rainfall was reported in Mumbai on July 6 morning, after spells of heavy showers over the last two days, and citizens complained of water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city. An aggrieved citizen in a tweet said they now need a boat to commute, instead of a car. The Central Railway and Western Railway officials said the local trains were operating normally, but some commuters claimed the suburban services were running a little late.