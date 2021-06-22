MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 | Covaxin shows 77.8 percent efficacy in Phase 3 trial, here's what it means

Covaxin shows 77.8 percent efficacy in Phase 3 trials. Here’s what this number means.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
Vaccine efficacy is the percentage reduction in disease incidence in a group of people who received a vaccine in a clinical trial. (Image: News18 Creative)
During the phase 3 trials a large group of volunteers is given the vaccine, and another group is given a placebo. Scientists look at the difference in new cases between the two groups i.e., the one that received the vaccine being investigated vs the one injected with a placebo. (Image: News18 Creative)
It means, 77.8 percent reduction in new cases of the disease in the vaccine group compared with the placebo group. (Image: News18 Creative)
Covaxin was approved for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drug Controller General of India on January 3. The approval was without efficacy data. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccine effectiveness measures how well a vaccine works when given to people in the community outside of clinical trials (i.e., less than perfectly controlled conditions). (Image: News18 Creative)
Many vaccines have very high levels of effectiveness but very few are 100 percent effective. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccine efficacy (and effectiveness) numbers help scientists determine how many people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covaxine #Covid-19 #India #Slideshow #Vaccine efficacy
first published: Jun 22, 2021 08:05 pm

