MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Influential quotes of Missile Man of India

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Here are influential quotes of former president.

Moneycontrol News
APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary,India,current affairs,Slideshow,Gallery,APJ Abdul Kalam / October 15, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
"You have to dream before your dreams can come true.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"You have to dream before your dreams can come true.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means, First Attempt In Learning.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means, First Attempt In Learning.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like the sun." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like the sun." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
"The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom." - APJ Abdul Kalam.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #APJ Abdul Kalam #APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Slideshow
first published: Oct 15, 2021 01:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.