APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Influential quotes of Missile Man of India

"You have to dream before your dreams can come true.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep." - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action." - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future." - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means, First Attempt In Learning.” - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like the sun." - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." - APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success." - APJ Abdul Kalam.