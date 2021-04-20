MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2021 Snapshots | CSK vs RR: Moeen Ali helps Chennai Super Kings secure second consecutive win

IPL 2021 | CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings won the match by 45 runs. Moeen Ali was named the 'Player of the Match' for his all round performance.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first against the Chennai Super Kings. (Image: IPL, BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first against the Chennai Super Kings. (Image: IPL, BCCI)
CSK's Faf du Plessis scored 33 runs off 17 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before getting out on a Chris Morris' delivery. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
CSK's Faf du Plessis scored 33 runs off 17 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before getting out on a Chris Morris' delivery. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
RR's Mustafizur Rahman took the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad on 10 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
RR's Mustafizur Rahman took the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad on 10 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
RR's Rahul Tewatia took the wicket of in form Moeen Ali for 26 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
RR's Rahul Tewatia took the wicket of in form Moeen Ali for 26 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Rajasthan's Riyan Parag took three catches of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Rajasthan's Riyan Parag took three catches of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Royals' Chetan Sakariya took three wickets of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Royals' Chetan Sakariya took three wickets of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
In the second inning, CSK's Ravindra Jadeja took four catches to dismiss Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
In the second inning, CSK's Ravindra Jadeja took four catches to dismiss Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Chennai's Sam Curran took two wickets of Manan Vohra and Sanju Samson. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Chennai's Sam Curran took two wickets of Manan Vohra and Sanju Samson. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja took wickets of Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube in one over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja took wickets of Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube in one over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moeen Ali took three quick wickets of David Miller, Chris Morris and Riyan Parag. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moeen Ali took three quick wickets of David Miller, Chris Morris and Riyan Parag. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings won the match by 45 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings won the match by 45 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moeen Ali was named the 'Player of the Match' for his all round performance. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moeen Ali was named the 'Player of the Match' for his all round performance. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #Moeen Ali #Rajasthan Royals #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 20, 2021 07:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.