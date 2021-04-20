IPL 2021 Snapshots | CSK vs RR: Moeen Ali helps Chennai Super Kings secure second consecutive win

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first against the Chennai Super Kings. (Image: IPL, BCCI)

CSK's Faf du Plessis scored 33 runs off 17 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before getting out on a Chris Morris' delivery. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

RR's Mustafizur Rahman took the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad on 10 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

RR's Rahul Tewatia took the wicket of in form Moeen Ali for 26 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Rajasthan's Riyan Parag took three catches of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Royals' Chetan Sakariya took three wickets of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

In the second inning, CSK's Ravindra Jadeja took four catches to dismiss Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Chennai's Sam Curran took two wickets of Manan Vohra and Sanju Samson. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja took wickets of Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube in one over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Moeen Ali took three quick wickets of David Miller, Chris Morris and Riyan Parag. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)