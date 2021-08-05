MARKET NEWS

World’s top 10 most valuable luxury brands in 2021

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton takes the top spot as the world’s most valuable luxury brand with a valuation of $75.7 billion. According to the latest Brand/Kantar data luxury category saw 34 percent brand growth in 2021 with, predominantly, French and Italian companies. Let’s find out the other luxury brands in the top ten list by their brand valuation in 2021.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
Rank 10 | Burberry | Brand value: $3.9 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Prada | Brand value: $4 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 8 | Saint Laurent | Brand value: $5.2 billion (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 7 | Christian Dior | Brand value: $5.4 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 6 | Cartier | Brand value: $7.3 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Rolex | Brand value: $8.1 billion (Image: Rolex)
Rank 4 | Gucci | Brand value: $33.8 billion (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 3 | Hermès | Brand value: $46.4 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 2 | Chanel | brand value: $47 billion (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 1 | Louis Vuitton | Brand value: $75.7 billion (Image: Louis Vuitton)
Tags: #Louis Vuitton #luxury brands #Most valuable luxury brands #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 5, 2021 07:11 pm

