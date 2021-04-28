TIME100 Most Influential Companies | Two Indian firms are featured on the list: Check out here

Time Magazine on April 28 announced the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the world. The list is an expansion of the iconic TIME100 franchise. The list highlights businesses that are making an extraordinary impact around the world. It comprises companies across various sectors including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology and more. According to the magazine, the list has been prepared after evaluation of key factors including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success. Among the top 100, two Indian companies have been included in the list.

Apple: The Times magazine has listed the company as doubling down on defining products. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Microsoft: The Time100 has listed Microsoft as powering the lockdown. (Image: Reuters)

Moderna: The magazine has listed Moderna as 'making a new kind of vaccine'. (Image: Reuters)

Pfizer and BioNTech: The Time100 has listed the company as 'immunising the world'. (Image: Reuters)

Johnson & Johnson: The magazine has listed the company as 'delivering a one-dose vaccine'. (Image: Reuters)

Zoom: The company has been listed as 'enabling virtual connection'. (Image: Reuters)

SpaceX: The company has been listed as 'pushing the frontier'. (Image: AP)

Coinbase: The company has been listed in the TIME100 most influential companies as 'shoring up crypto’s credibility'. (Image: AP)

Amazon: The company has been listed as 'dominating e-tail' on the TIME100 list.

(Image: Reuters )

Google: The company has been listed as 'searching for a better world' in the list.

(Image: Reuters)

Jio Platforms: The magazine has listed RIL’s Jio Platform for 'leading digital transformation in India'. (Image: Moneycontrol)