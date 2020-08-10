Volume Shockers: Trading volumes of these 10 stocks surge at least 500% from their 5-day averages

TVS Motor, L&T and Bharat Electronics figure on the list of these 10 stocks Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom Trading volumes of a particular entity can help technical experts cast its future trajectory. Data analysis showed, there are 10 names among A Group stocks, or highly liquid stocks, that witnessed on August 10 a surge in volumes of above 500 percent over their 5-day average traded volume. Group A stocks are considered excellent in most of the aspects and they also show comparatively high traded volumes. Here is the list of those 10 stocks. TVS Motor | It was trading with volumes of 36,12,639 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 1,15,517 shares, an increase of 3,027.38 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 5.52 percent. Container Corporation of India | It was trading with volumes of 7,33,483 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 60,810 shares, an increase of 1,106.19 percent In the last 5-day share price moved down 14.47 percent. Emami | It was trading with volumes of 3,87,643 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 34,661 shares, an increase of 1,018.38 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 28.28 percent. Gujarat State Petronet | It was trading with volumes of 3,80,275 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 48,491 shares, an increase of 684.22 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 5.84 percent. GE T&D India | It was trading with volumes of 25,974 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 3,654 shares, an increase of 610.92 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 8.29 percent. Mcleod Russel (India) |It was trading with volumes of 12,00,720 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 1,75,268 shares, an increase of 585.08 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 15.37 percent. Motherson Sumi Systems | It was trading with volumes of 33,90,096 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 4,80,568 shares, an increase of 605.44 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 7.42 percent. Bharat Electronics | It was trading with volumes of 56,08,673 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 8,05,942 shares, an increase of 595.91 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 11.88 percent. Balrampur Chini Mills | It was trading with volumes of 5,40,777 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 74,583 shares, an increase of 625.06 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 7.25 percent. Larsen & Toubro | It was trading with volumes of 7,36,687 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 1,14,709 shares, an increase of 542.22 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 4.79 percent. First Published on Aug 10, 2020 04:55 pm