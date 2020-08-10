172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|volume-shockers-trading-volumes-of-these-10-stocks-surge-at-least-500-from-their-5-day-averages-5676121.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volume Shockers: Trading volumes of these 10 stocks surge at least 500% from their 5-day averages

TVS Motor, L&T and Bharat Electronics figure on the list of these 10 stocks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Trading volumes of a particular entity can help technical experts cast its future trajectory. Data analysis showed, there are 10 names among A Group stocks, or highly liquid stocks, that witnessed on August 10 a surge in volumes of above 500 percent over their 5-day average traded volume. Group A stocks are considered excellent in most of the aspects and they also show comparatively high traded volumes. Here is the list of those 10 stocks.

TVS Motor | It was trading with volumes of 36,12,639 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 1,15,517 shares, an increase of 3,027.38 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 5.52 percent.

Container Corporation of India | It was trading with volumes of 7,33,483 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 60,810 shares, an increase of 1,106.19 percent In the last 5-day share price moved down 14.47 percent.

Emami | It was trading with volumes of 3,87,643 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 34,661 shares, an increase of 1,018.38 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 28.28 percent.

Gujarat State Petronet | It was trading with volumes of 3,80,275 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 48,491 shares, an increase of 684.22 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 5.84 percent.

GE T&D India | It was trading with volumes of 25,974 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 3,654 shares, an increase of 610.92 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 8.29 percent.

Mcleod Russel (India) |It was trading with volumes of 12,00,720 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 1,75,268 shares, an increase of 585.08 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 15.37 percent.

Motherson Sumi Systems | It was trading with volumes of 33,90,096 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 4,80,568 shares, an increase of 605.44 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 7.42 percent.

Bharat Electronics | It was trading with volumes of 56,08,673 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 8,05,942 shares, an increase of 595.91 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 11.88 percent.

Balrampur Chini Mills | It was trading with volumes of 5,40,777 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 74,583 shares, an increase of 625.06 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 7.25 percent.

Larsen & Toubro | It was trading with volumes of 7,36,687 shares on August 10 as compared to its five day average of 1,14,709 shares, an increase of 542.22 percent. In the last 5-day share price moved up 4.79 percent.

First Published on Aug 10, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

