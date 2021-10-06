These 6 smallcap stocks gain over 300% in FY22 so far. Do you own any?

While the economic recovery has been inconsistent this fiscal due to the second wave of coronavirus and the uncertainty around a likely third wave, the Indian equity market has made the investors richer. In this fiscal year (FY22) year-to-date, the benchmark index Sensex has gained about 20 percent while midcap and smallcap indices have gained 27 percent and 39 percent, respectively. During the first six months of FY22, as many as 127 smallcap stocks turned multibaggers and 6 of them gained over 300 percent (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, all these 6 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses.