These 6 smallcap stocks gain over 300% in FY22 so far. Do you own any?

Meanwhile, Sensex has gained about 20% while midcap and smallcap indices have gained 27% and 39%, respectively, in FY22 year-to-date.

Ritesh Presswala
October 06, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST
While the economic recovery has been inconsistent this fiscal due to the second wave of coronavirus and the uncertainty around a likely third wave, the Indian equity market has made the investors richer. In this fiscal year (FY22) year-to-date, the benchmark index Sensex has gained about 20 percent while midcap and smallcap indices have gained 27 percent and 39 percent, respectively. During the first six months of FY22, as many as 127 smallcap stocks turned multibaggers and 6 of them gained over 300 percent (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, all these 6 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses.
Brightcom Group Ltd. | In FY22, the stock has surged 875 percent to Rs 64.45 as on October 046.61 as on March 31. To check moneycontrol SWOT analysis and technical rating on the stock, click here.
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. | In FY22, the stock has surged 755 percent to Rs 44.05 as on October 055.15 as on March 31. To check moneycontrol SWOT analysis and technical rating on the stock, click here.
Angel Broking Ltd. | In FY22, the stock has surged 375 percent to Rs 1382.45 as on October 06291.10 as on March 31. To check moneycontrol SWOT analysis and technical rating on the stock, click here.
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. | In FY22, the stock has surged 337 percent to Rs 453.60 as on October 07103.90 as on March 31. To check moneycontrol SWOT analysis and technical rating on the stock, click here.
Globus Spirits Ltd. | In FY22, the stock has surged 327 percent to Rs 1357.50 as on October 08317.70 as on March 31. To check moneycontrol SWOT analysis and technical rating on the stock, click here.
Nelco Ltd. | In FY22, the stock has surged 321 percent to Rs 793.30 as on October 09188.60 as on March 31. To check moneycontrol SWOT analysis and technical rating on the stock, click here.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Oct 6, 2021 12:06 pm

