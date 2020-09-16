172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|these-6-low-priced-stocks-gained-over-100-in-less-than-6-months-take-a-look-5847311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 6 low-priced stocks gained over 100% in less than 6 months; take a look

These stocks are trading either close to their 52-week high or have already hit the mark

Ritesh Presswala
The benchmark index Sensex has recovered over 50 percent since March 23 lows. During this bounce-back rally, many penny stocks have also witnessed good gain. Moneycontrol analysis such low priced stocks which are trading either sniffing distance or have touched their 52-week high. We considered stocks that are currently trading below Rs 25 per share and eliminated companies with market below Rs 100 crore. Seven companies have made the cut and interestingly all these stocks have at least doubled in less than 6 months timeframe (From March 23, 2020). Data Source: ACE Equity.

The benchmark index Sensex has risen over 50 percent from the March 23 low. Along with the index, many penny stocks have also jumped. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are six stocks which are low priced and are trading either close to their 52-week high or have already hit the mark. We have considered companies whose current market price is less than Rs 25 per share and whose market-cap is above Rs 100 crore. Interestingly, all the 6 stocks have jumped 100 percent or more in less than 6 months (from March 23 to September 15). Data Source: ACE Equity.

ISMT | The company's share price has surged 298 percent to Rs 10.60 and has touched its 52-week high as on September 15, 2020.

ISMT | The company's share price has surged 298 percent to Rs 10.60 (from March 23 to September 15), and has touched its 52-week high as on September 15, 2020.

XT Global Infotech | The company's share price has surged 173 percent to Rs 24.95 as of September 15, 2020. It has touched its 52-week high of Rs 26.90 as on September 11, 2020.

XT Global Infotech | The company's share price has surged 173 percent to Rs 24.95 (from March 23 to September 15). It touched its 52-week high of Rs 26.90 on September 11, 2020.

Shyam Century Ferrous | The company's share price has surged 164 percent to Rs 5.15 and has touched its 52-week high as on September 15, 2020.

Shyam Century Ferrous | The company's share price has surged 164 percent to Rs 5.15 during the near 6-month period. It touched 52-week high on September 15, 2020.

Lloyds Metals & Energy | The company's share price has surged 123 percent to Rs 11.56 and has touched its 52-week high as on September 15, 2020.

Lloyds Metals & Energy | The company's share price has surged 123 percent to Rs 11.56 (from March 23 to September 15). Stock touched its 52-week high on September 15, 2020.

Monnet Ispat & Energy | The company's share price has surged 121 percent to Rs 18.80 as of September 15, 2020. It has touched its 52-week high of Rs 20.32 as on August 24, 2020.

Monnet Ispat & Energy | The company's share price has surged 121 percent to Rs 18.80 (from March 23 to September 15). It touched its 52-week high of Rs 20.32 on August 24, 2020.

Electrosteel Castings  | The company's share price has surged 99 percent to Rs 17.18 as of September 15, 2020. It has touched its 52-week high of Rs 18.95 as on January 16, 2020.

Electrosteel Castings  | The company's share price has surged 99 percent to Rs 17.18 (from March 23 to September 15). Its 52-week high is at Rs 18.95, which was hit on January 16, 2020.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.