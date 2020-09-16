These 6 low-priced stocks gained over 100% in less than 6 months; take a look

These stocks are trading either close to their 52-week high or have already hit the mark Ritesh Presswala The benchmark index Sensex has risen over 50 percent from the March 23 low. Along with the index, many penny stocks have also jumped. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are six stocks which are low priced and are trading either close to their 52-week high or have already hit the mark. We have considered companies whose current market price is less than Rs 25 per share and whose market-cap is above Rs 100 crore. Interestingly, all the 6 stocks have jumped 100 percent or more in less than 6 months (from March 23 to September 15). Data Source: ACE Equity. ISMT | The company's share price has surged 298 percent to Rs 10.60 (from March 23 to September 15), and has touched its 52-week high as on September 15, 2020. XT Global Infotech | The company's share price has surged 173 percent to Rs 24.95 (from March 23 to September 15). It touched its 52-week high of Rs 26.90 on September 11, 2020. Shyam Century Ferrous | The company's share price has surged 164 percent to Rs 5.15 during the near 6-month period. It touched 52-week high on September 15, 2020. Lloyds Metals & Energy | The company's share price has surged 123 percent to Rs 11.56 (from March 23 to September 15). Stock touched its 52-week high on September 15, 2020. Monnet Ispat & Energy | The company's share price has surged 121 percent to Rs 18.80 (from March 23 to September 15). It touched its 52-week high of Rs 20.32 on August 24, 2020. Electrosteel Castings | The company's share price has surged 99 percent to Rs 17.18 (from March 23 to September 15). Its 52-week high is at Rs 18.95, which was hit on January 16, 2020. First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:33 pm