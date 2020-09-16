These 6 low-priced stocks gained over 100% in less than 6 months; take a look

The benchmark index Sensex has risen over 50 percent from the March 23 low. Along with the index, many penny stocks have also jumped. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are six stocks which are low priced and are trading either close to their 52-week high or have already hit the mark. We have considered companies whose current market price is less than Rs 25 per share and whose market-cap is above Rs 100 crore. Interestingly, all the 6 stocks have jumped 100 percent or more in less than 6 months (from March 23 to September 15). Data Source: ACE Equity.