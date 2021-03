In the last six months, the BSE benchmark Sensex has gained about 32.50 percent, while BSE 100 index has jumped about 33.50 percent. Five stocks from the BSE 100 list have gained over 100 percent in the same time period. The list includes two Adani group stocks and the automaker Tata Motors leads the pack. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Analysts say in the coming week, the Nifty/Sensex will touch minimum 14,750/50,000 or 14,550/49,300 levels. On the higher side, 15,150/51,200 and 15,280/51,600 would be major hurdles. The focus should be on FMCG and Auto companies, says Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.