These 13 smallcap stocks are at 30% discount to their 52-week high, but above 200-DMA

For a trader it is always interesting to pick technically strong stocks at a lower price. Moneycontrol's analysis showed 13 smallcap stocks are currently available at least a 30 percent discount from their 52-week high but are still trading above their 200-daily moving average. Interestingly, 9 stocks from the list are trading over 15 percent of their 200-DMA price. The 200-DMA can help traders filter stocks that are showing signs of strength amid market volatility. The general rule is if a stock is trading above its 200-DMA, the trend is largely upward, although there could be a short-term downward movement. We considered only stocks that hit a 52-week high in 2021. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services | The stock has fallen 45 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 182.85 to Rs 100.9 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 21 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 83.42.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd. | The stock has fallen 42 from its 52-week high of Rs 227.35 to Rs 132.15 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 26 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 104.49.

Gayatri Projects Ltd. | The stock has fallen 39 from its 52-week high of Rs 48.6 to Rs 29.6 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 2 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 29.16.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. | The stock has fallen 36 from its 52-week high of Rs 8.68 to Rs 5.56 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 20 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 4.65.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. | The stock has fallen 34 from its 52-week high of Rs 201.75 to Rs 132.3 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 57 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 84.07.

IFB Industries Ltd. | The stock has fallen 34 from its 52-week high of Rs 1458.1 to Rs 967.2 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 7 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 903.06.

MSTC Ltd. | The stock has fallen 34 from its 52-week high of Rs 400 to Rs 265.95 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 28 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 207.45.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. | The stock has fallen 33 from its 52-week high of Rs 125.5 to Rs 83.5 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 17 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 71.41.

Central Bank Of India | The stock has fallen 32 from its 52-week high of Rs 26.4 to Rs 17.9 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 17 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 15.34.

Paisalo Digital Ltd. | The stock has fallen 32 from its 52-week high of Rs 877 to Rs 599.55 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 6 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 563.54.

Ashiana Housing Ltd. | The stock has fallen 31 from its 52-week high of Rs 164 to Rs 112.85 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 16 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 97.45.

Just Dial Ltd. | The stock has fallen 31 from its 52-week high of Rs 1063 to Rs 733.75 on May 18, 2021. However, it is trading 17 percent above its 200-DMA of Rs 624.95.