These 11 stocks have periodically outperformed the Nifty 50 index

Over three different time periods - one, three, and five years - these are the stocks that have consistently given investors higher returns than the index. Ritesh Presswala The most challenging aspect of investing in equity markets is picking the right stocks. According to a Moneycontrol analysis, there are 11 stocks in the Nifty 50 index that have periodically outperformed the index. For the periods of the last one year, three years, and five years, the Nifty 50 index has gained 6 percent, 17 percent, and 47 percent respectively. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Reliance Industries | The share price has gained 70 percent, 163 percent, and 415 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Divis Laboratories | The share price has gained 86 percent, 260 percent, and 186 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Hindustan Unilever | The share price has gained 7 percent, 71 percent, and 163 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Nestle India | The share price has gained 12 percent, 113 percent, and 155 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Britannia Industries | The share price has gained 22 percent, 63 percent, and 140 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Asian Paints | The share price has gained 15 percent, 76 percent, and 139 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Tata Consultancy Services | The share price has gained 42 percent, 121 percent, and 118 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. HCL Technologies | The share price has gained 67 percent, 94 percent, and 117 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Infosys | The share price has gained 42 percent, 149 percent, and 111 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Wipro | The share price has gained 57 percent, 72 percent, and 71 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Tech Mahindra | The share price has gained 20 percent, 82 percent, and 55 percent over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year period respectively. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Oct 14, 2020 06:44 pm