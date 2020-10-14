172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|these-11-stocks-have-periodically-outperformed-the-nifty-50-index-5962931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 11 stocks have periodically outperformed the Nifty 50 index

Over three different time periods - one, three, and five years - these are the stocks that have consistently given investors higher returns than the index.

Ritesh Presswala
The most challenging aspect of investing in equity markets for an investor is to pick the right stocks. Moneycontrol analysis that there are 11 Nifty 50 index stocks that have periodically outperformed the index. For the period of 1-year, 3-year, and, 5-year the Nifty 50 index has gained 6 percent, 17 percent, and 47 percent respectively. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Reliance Industries | For the period of 1-year, 3-year, and, 5-year the share price has gained 70 percent, 163 percent, and 415 percent respectively.

Divis Laboratories  | For the period of 1-year, 3-year, and, 5-year the share price has gained 86 percent, 260 percent, and  186 percent respectively.

Hindustan Unilever  | The share price has gained 7 percent, 71 percent, and  163 percent for the period of 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year respectively.

Nestle India  | For the period of 1-year, 3-year, and, 5-year the share price has gained 12 percent, 113 percent, and  155 percent respectively.

Britannia Industries  | For the period of 1-year, 3-year, and, 5-year the share price has gained 22 percent, 63 percent, and  140 percent respectively.

Asian Paints  | The share price has gained 15 percent, 76 percent, and  139 percent for the period of 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services  | The share price has gained 42 percent, 121 percent, and  118 percent for the period of 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year respectively.

HCL Technologies  | The share price has gained 67 percent, 94 percent, and  117 percent for the period of 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year respectively.

Infosys  | The share price has gained 42 percent, 149 percent, and  111 percent for the period of 1-year, 3-year, and, 5-year respectively.

Wipro  | The share price has gained 57 percent, 72 percent, and  71 percent for the period of 1-year, 3-year, and, 5-year  respectively.

Tech Mahindra  | For the period of 1-year, 3-year, and, 5-year the share price has gained 20 percent, 82 percent, and  55 percent respectively.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

