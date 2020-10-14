These 11 stocks have periodically outperformed the Nifty 50 index

The most challenging aspect of investing in equity markets is picking the right stocks. According to a Moneycontrol analysis, there are 11 stocks in the Nifty 50 index that have periodically outperformed the index. For the periods of the last one year, three years, and five years, the Nifty 50 index has gained 6 percent, 17 percent, and 47 percent respectively. (Data Source: ACE Equity)